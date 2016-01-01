Dr. Charles Munyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Munyon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Munyon, MD
Dr. Charles Munyon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Jeanes Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Munyon works at
Dr. Munyon's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2791
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munyon?
About Dr. Charles Munyon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033308564
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Jeanes Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munyon works at
Dr. Munyon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.