Dr. Charles Nathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Nathan, MD
Dr. Charles Nathan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Nathan's Office Locations
St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 300, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (636) 530-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nathan and his staff were very professional and friendly. I, honestly, felt Dr. Nathan really listened to me and gave his most professional opinions and direct answers. I am very pleased with the entire experience from beginning to end. I would, most definitely, recommend him and his services.
About Dr. Charles Nathan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1477723799
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Indiana University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.