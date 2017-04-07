See All Hand Surgeons in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Charles Neagle, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Neagle, MD

Dr. Charles Neagle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Neagle works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neagle's Office Locations

    Carrollton Office
    4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-1334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

De Quervain's Disease
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
De Quervain's Disease
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 07, 2017
    Dr Neagle is a wonderful doctor. He did an amazing job working with my mother. She did not want to have surgery on her wrist. And he is helping her get the movement back with doing an operation.
    Dallas, TX — Apr 07, 2017
    Dr. Charles Neagle, MD
    About Dr. Charles Neagle, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114016839
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Neagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neagle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neagle works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Neagle’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Neagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

