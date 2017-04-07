Overview of Dr. Charles Neagle, MD

Dr. Charles Neagle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Neagle works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.