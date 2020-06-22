Dr. Charles Neckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Neckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Neckman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2470 Daniels Bridge Rd Bldg 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Neckman for about three years. He is kind, courteous, and makes me feel important. My appointments are always very thorough and I never leave with unanswered questions and he listens to what I have to say and takes good notes. He gives me the time I need and deserve, yet I have never had to wait a long time in the waiting room nor exam room. Time is managed very well here. I know that emergencies can happen, but so far my visits have started and concluded on schedule.
About Dr. Charles Neckman, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
