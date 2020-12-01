See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Charles Newman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (20)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Newman, MD

Dr. Charles Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Newman works at Newman Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newman Plastic Surgery
    444 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 481-9505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2020
    Dec 01, 2020
From the time I came in for my consultation to the recovery part of my procedure. The team and staff were exceptionally kind throughout the entire process. They helped answer any questions or give advice when I asked at any point of the day, no matter the time. I would highly recommend choosing Dr. Newman's practice when considering where to go! Big thank you!
    Silvia Nikolova — Dec 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Charles Newman, MD
    About Dr. Charles Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1629194618
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery and all aspects of Plastic Surgery including Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Pediatric Reconstruction, Hand Surgery, Microsurgery, and Endoscopic Techniques - Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina - BS Biology
    Undergraduate School

