Dr. Charles Niesen, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Niesen, MD

Dr. Charles Niesen, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Niesen works at AMS Neurology, Inc in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niesen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMS Neurology, Inc
    250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 404, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 599-7600
  2. 2
    Ams Neurology
    960 E Green St Ste L-11, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 599-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Head CT Scan
Wada Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Head CT Scan

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr Niesen treated my son around 15 years ago for quite some time at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. I never had the chance to thank him personally after all this years for all his care, dedication, professionalism in the care of my son that suffer from a brain tumor from a very young age and severe injuries from a surgery that went wrong. Our health system is cracked unfortunately , but there is still a few wonderful doctor like Dr Niesen, that are honest, and they take their Oath very seriously. Dr Niesen if you get to read this I wanted you to know that our family has you deeply in our hearts for your amazing work, dedication and care you dedicate to William. You were a true blessing in my boy's life and the excellent care he received from you and your team. Thank you very much Dr Niesen from the bottom of my heart and sorry for reaching out so late. My PTSD took over all this years and I hope you understand. Always and forever grateful Dr Niesen. Laura. William's mom.
    Laura Bayonas — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Niesen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710915830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Niesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niesen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Niesen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niesen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.