Dr. Charles Niesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Niesen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Niesen, MD
Dr. Charles Niesen, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Niesen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Niesen's Office Locations
-
1
AMS Neurology, Inc250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 404, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (626) 599-7600
-
2
Ams Neurology960 E Green St Ste L-11, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 599-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niesen?
Dr Niesen treated my son around 15 years ago for quite some time at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. I never had the chance to thank him personally after all this years for all his care, dedication, professionalism in the care of my son that suffer from a brain tumor from a very young age and severe injuries from a surgery that went wrong. Our health system is cracked unfortunately , but there is still a few wonderful doctor like Dr Niesen, that are honest, and they take their Oath very seriously. Dr Niesen if you get to read this I wanted you to know that our family has you deeply in our hearts for your amazing work, dedication and care you dedicate to William. You were a true blessing in my boy's life and the excellent care he received from you and your team. Thank you very much Dr Niesen from the bottom of my heart and sorry for reaching out so late. My PTSD took over all this years and I hope you understand. Always and forever grateful Dr Niesen. Laura. William's mom.
About Dr. Charles Niesen, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1710915830
Education & Certifications
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niesen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niesen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niesen works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Niesen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niesen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.