Dr. Charles Niles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Niles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Niles, MD
Dr. Charles Niles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Dr. Niles works at
Dr. Niles' Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Associates6333 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-3545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niles?
Dr. Niles is definitely a 5 star ophthalmologist. His bedside manner is excellent. He explains everything so it is easily understood. My post surgical results were super and my vision both distant and near is now near perfect. Thanks to Dr. Niles and his entire professional staff.
About Dr. Charles Niles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053378109
Education & Certifications
- Toronto U
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Erie Co Med Ctr SUNY Buffalo
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niles works at
Dr. Niles has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Niles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.