Dr. Charles Niles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.



Dr. Niles works at Ophthalmology Associates in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.