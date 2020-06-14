Dr. Charles Noplis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noplis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Noplis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Centersotne of Kentucky4710 Champions Trace Ln Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (270) 881-9551
Renew Recovery LLC9702 Stonestreet Rd Ste 120, Louisville, KY 40272 Directions (502) 749-6249
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Caring physician that actually listens.
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
