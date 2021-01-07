Overview

Dr. Charles Obioha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Obioha works at Digestive Disease Clinic in Rockville, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.