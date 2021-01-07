See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Charles Obioha, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Obioha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Obioha works at Digestive Disease Clinic in Rockville, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockville Ambulatory Surgery Lp
    11400 Rockville Pike Ste 108, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-3334
  2. 2
    Mid Atlantic Urology Associates LLC
    7809 Belle Point Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-3334
  3. 3
    Silver Spring Surgery Center LLC
    1111 Spring St Ste 130, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 588-1425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 07, 2021
    Dr. Obioha is the BEST. He is kind and thorough. I had an upper endoscopy and a follow up video visit with him and 10/10 I recommend him!
    Rachel B — Jan 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Obioha, MD
    About Dr. Charles Obioha, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235224270
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Obioha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obioha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obioha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obioha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Obioha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obioha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obioha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obioha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

