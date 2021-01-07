Dr. Charles Obioha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obioha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Obioha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Obioha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Obioha works at
Locations
-
1
Rockville Ambulatory Surgery Lp11400 Rockville Pike Ste 108, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-3334
-
2
Mid Atlantic Urology Associates LLC7809 Belle Point Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 770-3334
-
3
Silver Spring Surgery Center LLC1111 Spring St Ste 130, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 588-1425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obioha?
Dr. Obioha is the BEST. He is kind and thorough. I had an upper endoscopy and a follow up video visit with him and 10/10 I recommend him!
About Dr. Charles Obioha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Igbo
- 1235224270
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- UMDNJ
- UMDNJ
- University Of Lagos, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obioha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obioha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obioha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obioha works at
Dr. Obioha speaks Igbo.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Obioha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obioha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obioha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obioha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.