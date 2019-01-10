Overview of Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM

Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oneonta, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Oehrlein works at Hoover Foot Center in Oneonta, AL with other offices in Trussville, AL and Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.