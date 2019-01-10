Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oehrlein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM
Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oneonta, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
St. Vincent's Specialty Clinic150 Gilbreath Dr, Oneonta, AL 35121 Directions (205) 271-7620MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St. Vincent's Trussville7201 Happy Hollow Rd, Trussville, AL 35173 Directions (205) 271-7620
Charles R Oehrlein DPM, DABMSP2321 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 271-7620
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Wonderful doctor. I love the way he interacts with his patients. Very great personality, knows how to make you feel comfortable and take away any worries you may have. He is able to help out our residents at the nursing home. Also it was a wonderful thing he and his nurses and office staff did for our residents and collected items for Christmas, stocking stuffers. The residents loved all the things brought. It was greatly appreciated.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326031451
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Syracuse University
- Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery
