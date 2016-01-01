Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Oh, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Oh, MD
Dr. Charles Oh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
Tustin ENT2552 Walnut Ave Ste 130, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 508-1600Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Caduces Medical Group18200 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 204, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6031
Hear Well Center3801 Katella Ave Ste 324, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-6626
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Oh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1780689042
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Wayne State Univ/Detroit Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Cornell Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oh speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.