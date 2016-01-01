Overview of Dr. Charles Oh, MD

Dr. Charles Oh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Oh works at Thomas Huang, M.D. in Tustin, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA and Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.