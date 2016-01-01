Dr. Charles Okolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Okolo, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Okolo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1151 Cleveland Ave Ste D, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 761-7949
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center303 Parkway Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 761-7949
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Okolo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104897024
Education & Certifications
- University of Lagos / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okolo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okolo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okolo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Okolo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okolo.
