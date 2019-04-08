Overview

Dr. Luwanga Okoro, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / CLEAR LAKE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Okoro works at Methodist Hospitals Spine Care Center in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Gary, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Congestive Heart Failure and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.