Dr. Oribabor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Oribabor, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Oribabor, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University College Of Health Sciences Ile Ife Nigeria and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Oribabor works at
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Oribabor, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1609826346
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Obafemi Awolowo University College Of Health Sciences Ile Ife Nigeria
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oribabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Oribabor works at
Dr. Oribabor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oribabor.
