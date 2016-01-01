Dr. Charles Oschwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oschwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Oschwald, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Oschwald, MD
Dr. Charles Oschwald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from CONEMAUGH VALLEY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.
Dr. Oschwald works at
Dr. Oschwald's Office Locations
-
1
Johnstown Cardiovascular Associates1123 FRANKLIN ST, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 539-5340
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Somerset Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oschwald?
About Dr. Charles Oschwald, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548291214
Education & Certifications
- CONEMAUGH VALLEY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oschwald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oschwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oschwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oschwald works at
Dr. Oschwald has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oschwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oschwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oschwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oschwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oschwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.