Dr. Charles O'Shaughnessy, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at
Locations
North Ohio Heart Inc.125 E Broad St Ste 305, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 326-4794
- 2 1220 Moore Rd Ste B, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 414-9680
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles O'Shaughnessy, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1831178003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Shaughnessy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
