Overview of Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD

Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical School-Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Otu-Nyarko works at WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.