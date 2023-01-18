Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otu-Nyarko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD
Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical School-Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 101, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Dr. Otu was very pleasant. He listened, was very attentive, and listened. Put my girl was at easy. I liked that he had a good bed side manner.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine
- Mt. Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital
- Medical School-Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology
Dr. Otu-Nyarko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otu-Nyarko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Otu-Nyarko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otu-Nyarko.
