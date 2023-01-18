See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD

Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical School-Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Otu-Nyarko works at WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Otu-Nyarko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 101, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
Constipation
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Otu-Nyarko?

    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Otu was very pleasant. He listened, was very attentive, and listened. Put my girl was at easy. I liked that he had a good bed side manner.
    Jennie L Spikes — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Otu-Nyarko to family and friends

    Dr. Otu-Nyarko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Otu-Nyarko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245487404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt. Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical School-Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otu-Nyarko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otu-Nyarko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otu-Nyarko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otu-Nyarko works at WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Otu-Nyarko’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Otu-Nyarko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otu-Nyarko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otu-Nyarko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otu-Nyarko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.