Dr. Charles Owen Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Owen Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Owen Jr works at
Locations
1
Arlington Office1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 509, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 394-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr! Very professional, pleasant and soothing before your procedure!
About Dr. Charles Owen Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316938103
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW, Dallas
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Owen Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owen Jr works at
Dr. Owen Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owen Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen Jr.
