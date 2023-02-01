Overview

Dr. Charles Owen Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Owen Jr works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.