Dr. Charles Scott, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small CORTLANDT, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Scott, MD

Dr. Charles Scott, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in CORTLANDT, NY. 

Dr. Scott works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med in CORTLANDT, NY with other offices in Cold Spring, NY and Croton-On-Hudson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Scott's Office Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med
    1985 Crompond Road Building E, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cold Spring, NY- Route 9D Office
    1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery & Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    35 South Riverside Avenue Suite 102A, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Blocks
Pain Rehabilitation and Management
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Blocks
Pain Rehabilitation and Management

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2021
    Dr. Scott was very helpful in helping my shoulder pain. He was very thorough and explained everything. He also answered all my questions. I was very happy with him and would definitely recommend him!
    Laurie Jacobs — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Scott, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, French
    • 1437544434
    Education & Certifications

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

