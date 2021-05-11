Dr. Charles Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Scott, MD
Dr. Charles Scott, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in CORTLANDT, NY.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med1985 Crompond Road Building E, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Directions
Cold Spring, NY- Route 9D Office1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery & Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation35 South Riverside Avenue Suite 102A, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott was very helpful in helping my shoulder pain. He was very thorough and explained everything. He also answered all my questions. I was very happy with him and would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Charles Scott, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, French
- 1437544434
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
