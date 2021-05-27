Dr. Charles Padgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Padgett, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Padgett, MD
Dr. Charles Padgett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Padgett works at
Dr. Padgett's Office Locations
-
1
Charles E Padgett & Rose Kennedy Mds1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 405, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-7524
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padgett?
Best Dr in town!! Friendly and helpful staff. Great office environment. Gets you in quick if having problems.
About Dr. Charles Padgett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134189285
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padgett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padgett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padgett works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Padgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padgett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.