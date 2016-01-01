Dr. Charles Paidas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paidas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Paidas, MD
Dr. Charles Paidas, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Pediatric Surgery1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5999
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
- 42 years of experience
- Johns Hopkins University Affil Hosps
- Ny Med College Affil Hosps
- Ny Med College Affil Hosps
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Dr. Paidas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paidas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paidas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paidas.
