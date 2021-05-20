Dr. Charles Parrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Parrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Parrish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Parrish works at
Atlanta Center Gastroenterology, PC2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 550, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 296-1986Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Secure Care Indemnity
- Select Choice Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. P is thorough and provided an extensive and comprehensive assessment. This was a relief to me because I am accustomed to doctors rushing and not actually listening. Everything was totally different at Atlanta Center for Gastroenterology
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861481400
- University Ky
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Parrish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrish works at
Dr. Parrish has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.