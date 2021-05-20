Overview

Dr. Charles Parrish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Parrish works at Atlanta Center Gastroenterology, PC in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.