Overview

Dr. Charles Pattison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Pattison works at WestGlen GI Consultants in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.