Dr. Charles Patton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Patton works at Family Doctors in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.