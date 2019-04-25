Overview of Dr. Charles Payne, MD

Dr. Charles Payne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Payne works at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.