Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD

Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Pearlman works at Charles J. Pearlman MD, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles J. Pearlman
    2470 E 16Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 715-4114
  2. 2
    Charles J. Pearlman MD, PLLC
    2792 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 715-4114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Pearlman takes his time to make sure all images are read correctly - so that he can give you the right advice and give you the options best suited for your injury or pain.
    Thomas Alejandro — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman works at Charles J. Pearlman MD, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pearlman’s profile.

    Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

