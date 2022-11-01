Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD
Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Charles J. Pearlman2470 E 16Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 715-4114
Charles J. Pearlman MD, PLLC2792 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 715-4114
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Pearlman takes his time to make sure all images are read correctly - so that he can give you the right advice and give you the options best suited for your injury or pain.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902186802
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.