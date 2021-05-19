Dr. Charles Perla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Perla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Perla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Upstate Cardiovascular Group5100 W Taft Rd Ste 4J, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 701-2170
Upstate Cardiovascular Group5112 W Taft Rd Ste J, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 701-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have been seeing him for 6 years ever since I was diagnosed with bigeminy prior to a major surgey. He saw me right away and checked me out before I was allowed to proceed. He Looks out for me and advised another surgeon that he would not clear me for a major procedure as outpatient, only in a hospital due to my lung issues. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Charles Perla, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
