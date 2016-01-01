See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Erie, PA
Dr. Charles Perrotta Jr, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Perrotta Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Perrotta Jr works at Barber National Institute in Erie, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barber National Institute
    1621 Sassafras St, Erie, PA 16502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 871-4725
  2. 2
    2500 Palermo Dr Ste 2, Erie, PA 16506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 860-3179

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Family Psychotherapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Family Psychotherapy

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Charles Perrotta Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639144165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

