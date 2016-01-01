Dr. Charles Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Perry, MD
Dr. Charles Perry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
- 1 2018 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
About Dr. Charles Perry, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710919766
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.