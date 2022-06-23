See All General Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Charles Perry, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Perry, MD

Dr. Charles Perry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington ( Seattle, Washington) - M.D. and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Perry works at Chrysalis Cosmetics in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chrysalis Cosmetics
    785 University Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 248-4447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CoolSculpting®
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
CoolSculpting®
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992883664
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - University of Arizona ( Tucson, Arizona)|Plastic Surgery - University of Massachusetts ( Worcester, Massachusetts)
    Internship
    • General Surgery - Maricopa County Medical Center, ( Phoenix, Arizona)|Maricopa Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington ( Seattle, Washington) - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry works at Chrysalis Cosmetics in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Perry’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

