Dr. Charles Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Peterson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Mesa1840 S Stapley Dr Ste 137, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 558-3744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr Peterson as he always is present. I never feel rushed after he enters the room. He is very clear in explaining what has happened and options to consider. I highly recommend Dr Peterson. :)
About Dr. Charles Peterson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952302143
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wisc Pricare Sports Med
- Mayo Clin Scottsdale Fam Prac
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.