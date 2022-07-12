See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Charles Petit, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Petit, MD

Dr. Charles Petit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Petit works at Orthopedics/Sports Medicine Center in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Petit's Office Locations

    Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center of Oregon LLC
    1515 NW 18th Ave Ste 300, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 224-8399
    East Office
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 668, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 224-8399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Dental Service
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 12, 2022
    I was diagnosed with a hip labral tear and was referred to Dr Petit by my physiatrist. He was a little serious for my taste, but professional. We discussed the problem with my hip and my treatment options, and he took the time to answer all of my questions without hesitation. We decided that a labral tear repair was my best option and I was scheduled for surgery pretty quickly. After 6 years of moderate pain that kept my awake at night, I noticed a difference immediately. I am now 5 months post-op and haven’t had any issues with my hip since. My other option was a hip replacement so I’m happy that a less invasive option was offered that corrected the problem. When I began having pain in my shoulder, I felt comfortable going back to Dr Petit for treatment and have been satisfied with the conservative treatments that he has offered. I would recommend him.
    Michelle Lane — Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Petit, MD
    About Dr. Charles Petit, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356332720
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ma Gen Hsp Harvard Med School Pro
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Petit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petit works at Orthopedics/Sports Medicine Center in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Petit’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Petit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

