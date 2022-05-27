Dr. Charles Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Phan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
-
1
Sugar Land Office16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 175, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 277-2213
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
Dr. Phan takes time to explain treatment plan and answer any questions. The staff is very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Charles Phan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1457303737
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phan speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.