Overview

Dr. Charles Phan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Phan works at DAVID H KORFIN DPM PA in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.