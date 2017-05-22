Dr. Charles Pigott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pigott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Pigott, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Pigott, MD
Dr. Charles Pigott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center - Hamilton.
Dr. Pigott works at
Dr. Pigott's Office Locations
Marion Regional Medical Center - Swing Bed1256 Military St S, Hamilton, AL 35570 Directions (205) 921-6202
Nmmc Breast and General Surgery Clinic499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste S3, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center - Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. He operated on my husband and amputated his leg. He kept me informed all through the process and seamed concerned about his patient. Highly recommended
About Dr. Charles Pigott, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1487625703
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pigott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pigott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pigott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pigott has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pigott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pigott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pigott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pigott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pigott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.