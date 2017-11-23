Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM
Overview of Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM
Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Pittle works at
Dr. Pittle's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Charles I. Pittle1225 E Cliff Dr Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 201-0017
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pittle?
Dr Pittle took care of my 10 year old son for an ingrown nail. He is wonderful with understanding the needs of my son and explain to my son what he was going to do for his treatment and what to expect during the procedure and afterwards. Thank you to the wonderful staff for their friendliness and ability to ease my son through it all.
About Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750352449
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Of Pittsburgh
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittle works at
Dr. Pittle has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pittle speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.