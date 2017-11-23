See All Podiatrists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
4.8 (12)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM

Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Pittle works at Dr. Charles I. Pittle in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pittle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Charles I. Pittle
    1225 E Cliff Dr Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 201-0017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM

    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750352449
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hospital Of Pittsburgh
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pittle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pittle works at Dr. Charles I. Pittle in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pittle’s profile.

    Dr. Pittle has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

