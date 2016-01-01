Overview of Dr. Charles Pohl, MD

Dr. Charles Pohl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pohl works at Dept of Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.