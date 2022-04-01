Dr. Charles Polsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Polsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Polsen, MD
Dr. Charles Polsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Polsen's Office Locations
Dr. Charles Polsen, MD2622 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 538-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Polsen and his staff were absolutely incredible. When faced with having to have a surgery I hadn't planned to have, they were supportive, reassuring and incredible in every way. They put my mind to ease, made me feel so comfortable, and I am extremely pleased with the results. I'm so thankful for this group.
About Dr. Charles Polsen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801929195
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polsen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.