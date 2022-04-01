Overview of Dr. Charles Polsen, MD

Dr. Charles Polsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Polsen works at CLEAR HAND LAKE CENTER in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.