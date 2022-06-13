Dr. Popeney III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Popeney III, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Popeney III, DO
Dr. Charles Popeney III, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Popeney III works at
Dr. Popeney III's Office Locations
Houston Regional Pain and Regenerative Medicine Pllc15555 Creek Bend Dr Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-2525
Houston Regional Gastroenterology Hrgi2655 Cordes Dr Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 980-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Popeney & staff were very scientific in their approach. Performed test for nerve damage/inflammation to see what might be causing upper leg pain. Provided prescription. Pain gone in 2 weeks. After 4 weeks, began regime to gradually reduce medicine (about a week). No recurrence of pain in 2+ years.
About Dr. Charles Popeney III, DO
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255375812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Popeney III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popeney III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popeney III works at
Dr. Popeney III has seen patients for Confusion, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popeney III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Popeney III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popeney III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popeney III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popeney III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.