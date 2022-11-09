See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Charles Portera Sr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Portera Sr, MD

Dr. Charles Portera Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Portera Sr works at The Womens Institute for Specialized Health Professional Limited Liability Company in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Portera Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Womens Institute for Specialized Health Professional Limited Liability Company
    721 Glenwood Dr Ste W560, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 622-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Charles Portera Sr, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 59 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154311843
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Portera Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portera Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Portera Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Portera Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Portera Sr works at The Womens Institute for Specialized Health Professional Limited Liability Company in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Portera Sr’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Portera Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portera Sr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portera Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portera Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

