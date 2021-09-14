Overview of Dr. Charles Porterfield, DO

Dr. Charles Porterfield, DO is a Pulmonologist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Porterfield works at Charles E Porterfield DO in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.