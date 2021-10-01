Dr. Charles Portney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Portney, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Portney, MD
Dr. Charles Portney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portney's Office Locations
- 1 2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-7870
Ratings & Reviews
Dr portney is the best psychiatrist I have ever seen. I have over 60 years of psychiatric treatment. He is highly highly intelligent but imminently available!! No hubris or arrogance here!! He helped me more than any doctor or therapist ever has. Being a very difficult patient myself a doctor like him is a pure treasure. I would recommend him hands down to anyone seeking real help.
About Dr. Charles Portney, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1396720413
Education & Certifications
- UCLA-NPI
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Rutgers Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Portney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portney.
