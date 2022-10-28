Overview of Dr. Charles Pound, MD

Dr. Charles Pound, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Pound works at Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson, MS with other offices in Canton, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.