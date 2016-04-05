Overview of Dr. Charles Powell, MD

Dr. Charles Powell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at IN Health Urology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.