Dr. Charles Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Powell, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Locations
Ruttenberg Treatment Center10 E 102nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Powell, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1922176072
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center|Boston Univ Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia Presb Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
