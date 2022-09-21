Overview

Dr. Charles Power, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Power works at Sound Family Health in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.