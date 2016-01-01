Overview of Dr. Charles Prentice, MD

Dr. Charles Prentice, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Prentice works at Charles A Prentice MD PA in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.