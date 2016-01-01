Dr. Charles Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Price, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Price, MD
Dr. Charles Price, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price's Office Locations
-
1
Charles S. Price M.d. Ltd313 FLINT ST, Reno, NV 89501 Directions (775) 324-5466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
About Dr. Charles Price, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225326333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.