Overview of Dr. Charles Pritchard, MD

Dr. Charles Pritchard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Pritchard works at Rheumatic Disease Associates in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA and Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Arthritis of the Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.