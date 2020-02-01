See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Procter, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Procter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. Procter works at Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Buckhead Office
    3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 419-4380
  2. 2
    Buckhead Office
    2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 350-7955
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Newnan Office
    775 Poplar Rd Ste 350, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 350-7955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 01, 2020
    Dr. Procter Jr and his team are amazing! From the initial meeting, to the surgery, and beyond the surgery for care. He is compassionate and treats his patients like family. He truly cares for his patients. Highly recommend him to anyone!
    J Jones — Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Procter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598780488
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School

