Dr. Charles Pucevich, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Pucevich, MD
Dr. Charles Pucevich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Saint Clair Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.
Dr. Pucevich's Office Locations
Dermatology Associates of Western Pennsylvania Inc.500 Cherrington Pkwy Ste 410, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-1064
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Pucevich earlier this year because of my arthritis. He spent nearly an hour with me going over my symptoms, possible medications and ordered and eventually went over my blood test results with me. I find him to be caring, thorough an and all-around great doctor!
About Dr. Charles Pucevich, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1942299383
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Pucevich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pucevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pucevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pucevich has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pucevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pucevich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pucevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pucevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pucevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.