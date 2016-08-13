Overview of Dr. Charles Pucevich, MD

Dr. Charles Pucevich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Saint Clair Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Pucevich works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN PA in Coraopolis, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.